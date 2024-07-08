Taco John’s is launching two new limited-time menu offerings. The Fried Chicken Grande Griller brings together all-white meat chicken coated in a crispy, seasoned breading and dressed in zesty chipotle lime sauce along with Taco John’s signature Potato Olés, nacho cheese and red rice. The Spicy Beef Grande Griller features 100% North American beef, Potato Olés, red rice and a four-cheese blend, drizzled with an infusion of Jalapeno Ranch and Super Hot Sauce.

Taco John’s new grilled burritos. Courtesy of Taco John's.







“In addition to our ongoing commitment to menu innovation, we've invested as a brand in equipment that delivers a quality product with a piping hot interior and just-crispy-enough exterior. The result is melty deliciousness for guests in every bite,” said Brad Bergaus, Taco John’s corporate chef and director of menu innovation.

Source: Taco John's