Taco John’s is launching two new limited-time menu offerings. The Fried Chicken Grande Griller brings together all-white meat chicken coated in a crispy, seasoned breading and dressed in zesty chipotle lime sauce along with Taco John’s signature Potato Olés, nacho cheese and red rice. The Spicy Beef Grande Griller features 100% North American beef, Potato Olés, red rice and a four-cheese blend, drizzled with an infusion of Jalapeno Ranch and Super Hot Sauce.
“In addition to our ongoing commitment to menu innovation, we've invested as a brand in equipment that delivers a quality product with a piping hot interior and just-crispy-enough exterior. The result is melty deliciousness for guests in every bite,” said Brad Bergaus, Taco John’s corporate chef and director of menu innovation.
Source: Taco John's
