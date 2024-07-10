Global technology solutions provider JBT Corp. is publishing its 2023 Environmental, Social, Governance Report, “Fortify the Future of Food.” The report details key accomplishments resulting from JBT’s strategic focus on prioritizing employee health and safety, fostering a diverse and inclusive culture and partnering with customers to optimize resources.

“Our world is ever-changing, and the demand for a resilient global food supply is greater than ever,” said Brian Deck, president and chief executive officer. “At JBT, we recognize this urgent need. Our purpose is clear: ‘Fortify the Future of Food.’ By providing innovative customer solutions, we foster a more resilient, sustainable, and equitable food system. With our purpose-driven and dedicated workforce, we are committed to advancing our sustainability journey to achieve a better tomorrow.”

JBT’s annual ESG report is brought to life through its Elevate 2.0 strategy for technology-driven growth that focuses on innovating with impact and driving sustainable solutions through three key pillars:

Customer solutions: JBT collaborates with customers globally to optimize food production. In 2023, over 70% of JBT’s product revenue came from equipment with environmental benefits. JBT helps customers improve food quality and safety, reduce food and packaging waste, extend shelf life, decrease emissions and increase yields. This includes JBT’s OmniBlu platform that combines high-quality service, parts availability and machine optimization and leverages machine learning, predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and other digital tools to offer actionable insights for production efficiency and sustainability-related data collection.

People and communities: JBT is dedicated to empowering its global workforce of over 5,100 employees and investing in a workplace focused on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging. The company received recognition by a leading benchmarking publication for supporting women and promoting a diverse, inclusive culture. In addition to JBT’s Women’s Employee Network and Black Empowerment Support Team, the company introduced a new Employee Network Community for military veterans. These ENCs provide supportive spaces for underrepresented groups to share experiences, foster professional development and contribute to an inclusive culture.

Responsible operations: JBT operates its facilities with a focus on optimizing energy, water and resource use while maintaining strict safety standards for its workforce. Based on year-over-year global assessment of energy data collected from 36 sites as well as water data collected from 29 sites, JBT estimates that its efforts resulted in an 11% reduction of total Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 12% reduction in water withdrawal, respectively, as compared to 2022. The company also diverted more than 8.4 million pounds from landfills and achieved a 69% landfill diversion rate across its global operations.

Source: JBT Corp.