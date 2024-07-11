Hispanic food brand Cacique Foods is introducing the newest innovation to its authentic Mexican-style premium chorizo line — Texas-Style Premium Pork Chorizo. Crafted with premium cuts of pork shoulder, Cacique's Texas-Style Premium Pork Chorizo features Southwestern flavor notes at a mild heat level. The innovation is set to debut in Texas during summer 2024.

Cacique Texas-Style Premium Pork Chorizo. Courtesy of Cacique Foods LLC.









"Our latest innovation is not just a delicious Mexican-style chorizo; it's a tribute to Texas' rich culinary heritage, a fusion of tradition and innovation that will ignite conversations around family tables statewide," said Tirso Iglesias, chief operating officer, Cacique Foods. "From our table to your cookouts, Cacique's Texas-Style Premium Pork Chorizo adds an authentic flavor and flair to everyday classics like chorizo & egg tacos or even a savory breakfast burger."

Hispanic meats have been leading growth in the refrigerated meats category with over 8% dollar sales growth consecutively for the past 4 years, according to IRI data, presenting an opportunity for market expansion for the brand. As the leading market in Hispanic meats with almost half of the national category sales, Texas continues to solidify its reputation as a hub for diverse and flavorful culinary experiences.

Cacique Texas-Style Chorizo is now available at grocery stores across Texas including Albertsons, Brookshire Brothers, Brookshire's, El Ahorro Supermarket, El Rancho Supermercado, El Rio Grande, Fiesta Mart, Foodarama, Foodtown, G.E. Foodland, Kroger, Savers Cost Plus, Sellers Bros and United Supermarkets.

Source: Cacique Foods LLC