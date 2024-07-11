Smithfield Foods, in partnership with Grocery Outlet, donated 41,000 pounds of protein to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank as a part of the grocery retailer’s Independence from Hunger Food Drive to fight food insecurity and provide center-of-the-plate protein for family tables.

“This protein donation in partnership with Grocery Outlet will support the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to make a significant difference for our neighbors facing food insecurity,” said Jonathan Toms, senior community development manager for Smithfield Foods. “Smithfield is dedicated to strengthening our local communities, and we’re joining the fight against hunger in Pennsylvania where more than 175 of our team members live and work.”

The donation, including ribs, pork butts, Smithfield marinated tenderloins and other Smithfield pork products, will provide nearly 167,000 servings of protein to individuals facing food insecurity in 27 counties throughout Pennsylvania.

“This donation from Smithfield Foods helps us to further reach our goal during our Independence from Hunger Food Drive,” said Alejandro Alvarez Correa, chief marketing officer for Grocery Outlet. “It’s partnerships like these that make a lasting impact in our local communities.”

For 78 years, Grocery Outlet has been committed to giving back to local community organizations, and the Independence from Hunger Food Drive is an integral part of its commitment. Since its launch in 2011, the Independence from Hunger campaign efforts have collected more than $20 million in total donations nationwide.

“Independence from hunger and helping hungry homes is exactly what we’re working for every day at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, and we know that thousands of our neighbors experiencing food insecurity will be grateful to receive these nutritious pork products from Smithfield Foods and Grocery Outlet," said Joe Arthur, chief executive officer for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. "We are in a hunger crisis due to persistent inflation, and we are asking others to follow the example set today by contributing generously. We need more help, more food, and more financial support than ever."

Source: Smithfield Foods Inc.