The makers of the SPAM brand launching SPAM Korean BBQ Flavored, a sweet and spicy variety that features a blend of umami and Korean-inspired spices. Available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com, the new flavor is a tribute to the SPAM brand’s popularity in Korean culture and the growing trend of Korean barbecue on menus across America.

Since the Korean War, SPAM products have become a staple in global Korean customs, from its integration into traditional dishes like Budae Jjigae (army stew) to unique gifts during Korea’s Chuseok celebrations.

SPAM Korean BBQ Flavored. Courtesy of Hormel Foods Corp.







“SPAM Korean BBQ Flavored is a nod to the relationship the SPAM brand has to Korean food culture and the ongoing celebration of global tastes,” said Jennesa Kinscher, senior brand manager for the SPAM brand. “This new variety not only satisfies the comfort and nostalgia our current fans crave, but it also attracts new fans who are eager to try the sweet and zesty flavors that the Korean BBQ dish and experience offers.”

SPAM Korean BBQ Flavored, the brand's 12th permanent variety, features a blend of soy sauce, garlic, ginger, paprika and sesame with a hint of spice from gochujang paste, a Korean fermented red chili paste that packs a punch but is balanced with sweetness.

To celebrate the SPAM brand’s latest flavor sensation, Esther Choi — New York City chef of môkbar and Ms Yoo, TV Host, entrepreneur and loyal SPAM fan — has teamed up with the brand to help launch SPAM Korean BBQ Flavored and has ushered in the new variety to level up some of her signature dishes.

“Korean BBQ and the SPAM brand are both food and cultural experiences that are best enjoyed together, making this flavor team-up the perfect pairing,” Choi said. “With a combo of sweet, salty and spice in this new variety, I suggest bringing the extra sizzle to mealtime by grilling it and pairing it with some kimchi.”

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.