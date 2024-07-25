The U.S. Department of Labor has found that the U.S. subsidiary of one of the world’s leading makers of meat casings — with a history of dozens of serious violations since 2015 — could have prevented employees at its Danville, Ill., facility from suffering severe injuries twice in the same week in January 2024 by following federally required procedures for machine safety.

Inspectors with the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration responded to a report that a maintenance worker employed by Viscofan USA Inc. needed hospitalization after suffering broken bones and lacerations when the employee’s arm was caught in a roller machine on Jan. 25, 2024. During the investigation, OSHA learned another employee suffered chemical burns while cleaning a pump on Feb. 1, 2024.

In both incidents, the agency determined the company lacked adequate procedures for energy control and failed to have them in place before the workers began their tasks. OSHA also found Viscofan USA failed to train its workers on machine safety procedures, also known as “lockout/tag out,” and on use of hazardous chemicals. The agency also cited the company for not reviewing energy control procedures annually.

“Viscofan USA has a long history of violations and worker injuries at its Danville facility, with two more workers needlessly suffering severe injuries because the company again failed to implement an effective safety and health program and develop specific energy control procedures to protect workers doing maintenance,” said OSHA Area Director Edward Marshall in Peoria, Ill. “Employers are responsible for training their workers and taking all necessary precautions to protect them from known hazards.”

In total, OSHA cited Viscofan USA Inc. for one repeat violation, seven serious violations and one other-than-serious violation and has proposed $197,054 in penalties.

Founded in 1975, the Danville facility serves as U.S. headquarters for the global parent company based in Spain. Since 1990, Viscofan USA has operated in North America with about 700 employees in facilities in Danville, and in Montgomery, Ala., and Bridgewater, N.J.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Source: U.S. Department of Labor