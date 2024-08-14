The University of Wisconsin-Madison Meat Science & Animal Biologics Discovery program is announcing its Wisconsin Meat Processing School

The Wisconsin Meat Processing School will be held Sept. 17-19, 2024, and 50 registration spots are available.

This short course takes a comprehensive approach to understanding general meat processing. Participants will learn the practical science and art of sausage-making and meat curing from a team of university instructors, supplier specialists and award-winning “wurstmachers.” To facilitate a stronger understanding of topics discussed, manufacturing demonstrations on fresh, cooked, emulsified, semi-dry sausages, ham and bacon products will occur in the state-of-the-art MSABD building to reinforce concepts discussed in the classroom.

Topics covered:

Basic meat science

Nonmeat ingredients

Sausage casings

Overview of fresh sausage, including a manufacturing demonstration

Overview of emulsified sausage, including a manufacturing demonstration

Overview of cooked sausage, including a manufacturing demonstration

Overview of dry and semi-dry sausage, including a manufacturing demonstration

Meat microbiology and product shelf life

Pathogens of concern and effective control methods

Cooking and smoking

Meat plant sanitation

Show-quality ham and bacon processing, including a manufacturing demonstration

Artisanal meat processing

The registration fee is $750 per person. The registration includes course materials and handouts, drinks and snacks provided throughout the program, lunch each day, an evening reception and transportation between the DoubleTree Hilton Downtown Madison and MSABD Building.

Existing Wisconsin meat processors who successfully complete the Wisconsin Meat Processing School may seek reimbursement for their registration costs. Two people per establishment are eligible for a full refund of their registration fees. Registration must be paid by credit or debit card. After completion of the course, the reimbursement will be sent for processing, and the card will be refunded the cost of registration.

Enrollment is limited to 50 registrants to maximize learning opportunities and personal interactions with speakers. Registration for this course closes Sept. 3, 2024.

For more information and questions regarding the Wisconsin Meat Processing School, visit the event page or contract Colleen Crummy at 608-279-7669 or colleen.crummy@wisc.edu.

Source: University of Wisconsin-Madison Meat Science & Animal Biologics Discovery program