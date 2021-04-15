The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) is looking forward seeing everyone at the AMSA 74th Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) that will take place at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada, on August 15-18, 2021. We recognize we must be nimble in our planning process and because of that the meeting has been designed as a hybrid to include both live in person and virtual options to accommodate developments as they occur in 2021. More details on the hybrid meeting and registration fees will be released in June!

“The 2021 RMC is going to be a time for friends and family in the meat world to reconnect after being apart for so long. There will be a world class technical program, student activities, networking opportunities, and the finest group of people that you can be a part of. Come make history in the biggest little city in the world when meat scientists come back together in person. See you at RMC!” said Wes Schilling, Ph.D., AMSA RMC Chair and Professor, Mississippi State University

This year's Technical Sessions will include:

Navigating the Future of Meat

Ingredient Technology in Processed Meats

Meats Role in the Diet and our World

Pre-harvest effects on Meat Quality

Addressing food insecurity through Preventing Food Waste

Meat Industry Innovations in Quality and Safety

Meat Processing vs Alternative Protein Processing

Abstract and ePoster Sessions

Reciprocation Sessions

And More!

For more details on the full AMSA 74th RMC technical program please visit www.meatscience.org/rmc. Registration information is available at https://meatscience.org/events-education/rmc/registration-information.

Source: AMSA