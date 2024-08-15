Kentucky Legend is launching new bourbon barrel smoked ham and bourbon barrel smoked bacon products to retail and foodservice customers this fall. The product innovation builds on the brand’s heritage and craftsmanship of premium flavor and smoking technique, coupled with its proximity to the world’s bourbon capital to deliver a flavor-forward offering.

“Craftmanship has always been the differentiator for Kentucky Legend. That is why it is the country’s leading boneless ham brand. We’re excited to announce the addition of bourbon barrel smoked hams and bacon to our portfolio,” said Eric Sheiss, executive vice president. “We worked with partners to upcycle spent and broken bourbon barrels to develop a set of products with smoked characteristics that are different from anything you find on the shelf today.”

Kentucky Legend bourbon barrel smoked ham, quartered. Courtesy of Kentucky Legend



















The results are carefully crafted, premium hams and bacon that carry the unique combination of the oak from which the barrels are made, the char on the inside of the barrel, and the subtle complexity of the spicy flavors from the bourbon that has soaked into the wood — sometimes over years.

“Eighty-one percent of consumers surveyed during concept testing agreed the bourbon barrels would give the products unique and delicious flavor,” said Bruce Johnson, vice president of marketing & innovation. “An overwhelming majority [91% for ham, 95% for bacon] indicated they will purchase the products multiple times per year. We’re excited to fill their appetite for a new and unique flavor profile that isn’t just for special occasions.”

Kentucky Legend bourbon barrel smoked ham. Courtesy of Kentucky Legend







The new Kentucky Legend Bourbon Barrel Smoked products will be available in:

Ham: Quarter-sliced, half and whole hams for both retail and foodservice.

Bacon: 16 ounces for retail, and gas-flushed and vacuum-packed foodservice configurations.

The Kentucky Legend bourbon barrel smoked ham and bacon products will be available starting Sept. 15, 2024.

Source: Kentucky Legend