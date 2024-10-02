Kentucky Bourbon Bites are now on the menu at participating Chester's Chicken locations nationwide for a limited time

Kentucky Bourbon Bites are made with Chester's marinated breast chunks, which were introduced last year. The chicken is sauced and tossed in Cattlemen's Kentucky Bourbon BBQ Sauce, which blends the flavors of oaky bourbon, molasses and signature spices.

"Bites are a fan favorite at Chester's – so our innovation team is constantly testing new, fun flavor experiences to bring our guests," said William Culpepper, VP of marketing for Chester's Chicken. "We've debuted several spicy flavors in the past, which do very well, but the bourbon flavor resonated best in our recent consumer testing, and we're excited to roll out these sweet, smoky, savory bites nationally."

Kentucky Bourbon Bites are available on their own, or as a Bites Combo featuring eight chicken bites, a small side and a honey butter biscuit.

Source: Chester's Chicken