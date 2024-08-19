Elmhurst 1925 is announcing its latest innovation: TerraMeat Plant-Based Chick’n. This expansion into plant-based protein offers 26 grams of complete protein from one ingredient.

Crafted by food scientist Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, TerraMeat Plant-Based Chick’n starts with a single, sustainable ingredient: hemp protein. This protein is derived from industrial hemp, a naturally drought-resistant crop that requires significantly less water than other fiber plants. Utilizing Elmhurst 1925’s patented HydroRelease method, the clean-label, protein-packed chicken alternative is created. This method involves starting with the hemp grain and using only water to release its natural protein into a highly digestible and functional powder, maintaining the full nutritional profile of the natural hemp protein.

TerraMeat starts as a dry powder, allowing consumers to craft their own fresh plant-based chick’n cutlets. By blending the powder into water, adding a little bit of oil and a spice blend, and heating it in the microwave, TerraMeat Plant-Based Chick’n develops the texture and layering featured in traditional meats without the need for filler ingredients, texturizing agents, whiteners and other additives currently found on shelves.

“With the launch of Elmhurst 1925 TerraMeat Plant-Based Chick’n, we are bringing the same innovation and commitment to quality that we brought to plant-based dairy,” said Henry Schwartz, CEO of Elmhurst 1925. “Consumers are increasingly seeking simple ingredients and clean-label alternatives to the ultra-processed options on the market. We couldn’t be prouder to offer a product that excels in taste, texture, and nutrition.”

A TerraMeat cutlet can be grilled, baked, braised or fried, offering versatility that matches traditional chicken. Like all Elmhurst products, TerraMeat Plant-Based Chick’n is Non-GMO Product Verified, gluten free, dairy free, soy free, OU Kosher, vegan, and crafted through the company’s unique HydroRelease method. HydroRelease upcycles any waste into energy and is powered by 100% renewable Hydroelectric Power to drive sustainability every step of the way.

Elmhurst’s ongoing recycling program currently saves approximately 10,000 mature trees annually. The brand has transitioned from plastic to paper-based shipping materials for direct-to-consumer orders and primarily uses PCR materials for molded fiberboard trays and scrap corrugate as protective filler.

Elmhurst 1925’s TerraMeat Plant-Based Chick’n Starter Kit is available online at Elmhurst1925.com at an SRP of $47.50. The kit includes 10 pouches of Plant-Based Chick’n Powder, 10 packets of Original Spice Blend, a silicone mixing cup and a spatula.

Source: Elmhurst 1925