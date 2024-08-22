Omaha Steaks lands in Las Vegas with a new exclusive partnership at Circa Resort & Casino's Project BBQ food truck. This first-of-its-kind collaboration brings the flavor of Omaha Steaks whiskey-marinated steaks to downtown Las Vegas.

The partnership features a co-branded physical location in downtown Las Vegas on Fremont Street Experience. Project BBQ is the first and only dining destination in Las Vegas where diners can experience the quality of Omaha Steaks meat firsthand. Project BBQ will also unveil a fresh visual identity, blending the classic nature of Omaha Steaks with the vibrant, energetic atmosphere of Circa.

"We are thrilled to partner with Circa Resort & Casino's Project BBQ," said Nate Rempe, president and chief executive oficer of Omaha Steaks. "This partnership allows us to engage with customers by bringing our exceptional products directly to them, in one of the most exciting cities in the world. Teaming up with Project BBQ, a reputable establishment known for its delicious Carolina-style BBQ, is an exciting next step for us as we innovate ways to get the taste of Omaha Steaks to more hungry consumers."

Project BBQ, downtown Las Vegas' first permanent food truck, will now feature Omaha Steaks whiskey-marinated steaks, Tomahawk ribeyes, brisket, Italian sausage and chicken thighs. Additionally, Circa guests can experience the Omaha Steaks Project BBQ menu items at the world's largest sportsbook. For those wanting to try all Omaha Steaks has to offer, the sportsbook will offer the "Circa Sports Champion's Package," a VIP platter featuring every Omaha Steaks product.

Rob Baker, owner of Project BBQ, said, "Collaborating with Omaha Steaks – a brand that is known across the country for its quality products – aligns perfectly with Project BBQ's commitment to delivering some of the best barbecue in town. We're excited to be the first and only restaurant in the Valley to feature Omaha Steaks products and introduce their offerings to the thousands of people that come to Fremont Street Experience each year."

For consumers who wish to experience the flavors of Omaha Steaks at home, Project BBQ customers may scan an exclusive QR code prominently displayed on the menu and within the restaurant walls. The QR code directs customers to a specially branded page on the Omaha Steaks website, where they can purchase Omaha Steaks whiskey-marinated steaks and other exclusive packages, like the Smoke the Competition Package, to be delivered directly to their doorstep. Customers will receive a special discount and four free burgers with their purchase.

Source: Omaha Steaks