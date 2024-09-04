Wenzel’s Farm, provider of handcrafted, small batch meat snacks, is announcing new Venison Snack Sticks in three varieties: Original, Teriyaki and Jalapeno Cheddar.

All the Wenzel’s Farm Venison Snack Sticks are made with grass-fed venison and are gluten free.

“We are really excited as a company to be launching the new Wenzel’s Farm Venison Snack Stick line," said Wenzel’s President Mark Vieth. “We can provide a product consumers have a demand for at a great price. This product’s packaging brings forward the elements of our main line of products with a simpler, cleaner look.”

The Venison Snack Sticks will come in a single-serve 1.5-oz. package and have an SRP of $2.49. Consumers get all three varieties of the Venson Snack Sticks at their local convenience store or at wenzelsfarm.com.

Wenzel’s Farm offers 14 beef snack stick varieties and five varieties of jerky, all of which are crafted in small batches using premium cuts of meat, seasoned and naturally hardwood-smoked, a tradition that has been in place since the Wenzel’s Family first started producing quality meat products in 1949.

Source: Wenzel's Farm