As Gorton’s Seafood celebrates 175 years, the company is releasing an exclusive line of merchandise.

To commemorate its anniversary and engage a new generation of fans, Gorton’s is launching a limited-edition collection of lifestyle products and apparel. Gorton's 175 Merch Store features items from t-shirts and baseball caps to crewnecks, fish stick-adorned beach towels, bucket hats, and more. Prices range from $14 to $45.

The merchandise not only celebrates Gorton’s history but also injects a dose of fun with items featuring vintage product packaging and witty sayings like “bad day to be a fish stick.” This nostalgic touch aims to resonate with long-time fans while introducing a fresh, playful element to the brand.

Source: Gorton's Seafood