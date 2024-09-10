Smoked Brisket is back on the grill at participating Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants in the U.S. and Canada for a limited time. Smoked Brisket has remained a top requested menu item for Chipotle to bring back among fans on social media since it was first introduced three years ago.

"We are listening to our guests and bringing this fan-favorite menu innovation out of the vault after three years," said Chris Brandt, chief brand officer. "This premium protein is sure to delight guests looking to taste the difference of brisket prepared the Chipotle way."

Chipotle's Smoked Brisket is seared on the plancha and seasoned with spices, including smoked serrano chili pepper and chipotle chili pepper. The protein is hand-chopped into bites and finished in a savory brisket sauce made with smoky chili peppers.

Source: Chipotle Mexican Grill