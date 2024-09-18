Sovereign Warrior is elevating the jerky experience by returning to the roots of artisanal food crafting from their facility in Darby, Mont., creating jerky in-house using 100% grass-fed and finished, free-roaming bison.

For their always antibiotic and hormone-free jerky, Sovereign Warrior hand-trims and slices every piece of meat, marinating it for 36 hours and crafting the jerky without preservatives, nitrates or MSG. Ingredients are simple, fresh, and mostly organic, with raw honey adding a touch of sweetness. Each gluten-free, paleo-friendly batch reflects the Sovereign Warrior difference.

"Our goal at Sovereign Warrior is to create jerky that not only nourishes but honors the bison," said co-founder Yasmeen Sokol. "We focus on crafting something pure, made with care, quality, and respect, from start to finish."

The Sovereign Warrior lineup includes:

The O.G. Original Recipe: Inspired by Worcestershire sauce, it features organic gluten-free tamari, anchovies, garlic, onion, black pepper, honey, and tamarind.

The Firefighter Pineapple Habanero: A sweet and spicy mix of organic pineapple juice, raw honey, fresh habaneros, and spices.

The Bulgogi, Korean BBQ: Deep flavors with gochugaru, pear nectar, honey, ginger, garlic, and scallions.

Our newest flavor, The Gaucho - Chimichurri, is a zero-sugar option made with fresh cilantro, parsley, shallot, garlic, organic apple cider vinegar, Redmond Real Salt, and organic extra virgin olive oil. The Gaucho is a delicious, health-conscious choice for our discerning customers.

Our Bites, made from 100% grass-fed ground bison, include:

The Maverick Teriyaki: A sweet and savory favorite.

The Pioneer Black Pepper Bites: Bold and peppery.

The Trailblazer Pepperoni Bites: A spicy mix of fennel, mustard seeds, cayenne, and honey.

Sovereign Warrior sources 100% grass-fed bison for the Bites from Creekside Ranch, just five minutes from their Montana facility. For their whole muscle jerky, Sovereign Warrior has partnered with Wild Idea Buffalo, a leader in humane and regenerative practices. Wild Idea's buffalo roam freely across the open plains, never confined to feedlots or subjected to grain-based diets. Their humane field harvesting approach ensures minimal stress to the animals. The result is a product that honors both the animal and the land, and one that Sovereign Warrior is proud to bring to their customers.

Sovereign Warrior products are available online at their Darby, Mont., store or at Erewhon stores in California, select Natural Grocers, and independent retailers nationwide.

Source: Sovereign Warrior