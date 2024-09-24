National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is seeking nominations for its Environmental Stewardship Award.

Established in 1991, the Environmental Stewardship Award Program (ESAP) annually recognizes outstanding stewardship practices and conservation achievements of cattle producers across the nation.

“Every day cattle producers across the country are implementing stewardship practices that improve wildlife habitat and protect the environment for generations to come,” said NCBA President Mark Eisele. “This distinguished award is our opportunity to celebrate their hard work and share those efforts with fellow producers.”

Any individual, group or organization is eligible to nominate one individual or business raising or feeding cattle. Individuals and families may not nominate themselves, although nominees should be involved in the preparation of the application. Past nominees are encouraged to resubmit applications; however, previous winners may not reapply.

Along with a typed application, one nomination letter and three letters of recommendation highlighting the nominee’s leadership in conservation are required.

There is a new earlier deadline of Feb. 17, 2025.

Nominees do not have to be members of NCBA but should support the objectives of their state and national organization.

Award winners are selected by a committee of representatives from universities, cattle production, conservation organizations as well as federal and state agencies. For guidance, the judges consider the management of water, wildlife, vegetation, air, and soil along with leadership abilities and the sustainability of the business.

Regional winners will be recognized at CattleCon 2026 in Nashville, Tenn., in February 2026, and the national winner will be announced later in 2026.The Environmental Stewardship Award Program is an initiative of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the National Cattlemen’s Foundation and is made possible with generous support from USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Corteva Agriscience, and US Fish and Wildlife Service. For more information and to download the nomination packet, visit www.environmentalstewardship.org.

Source: NCBA