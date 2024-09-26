NCC recently joined 176 other national and state agriculture and trade associations in a letter to President Biden expressing concern regarding a possible strike on Oct. 1, 2024, by workers at East and Gulf coast ports if a new agreement with shipping carriers is not reached.

“On behalf of the undersigned organizations representing manufacturers, farmers and agribusinesses, wholesalers, retailers, restaurants, importers, exporters, distributors, transportation and logistics providers, and other supply chain stakeholders, we are writing to you again expressing significant concern about the state of negotiations between the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) to help them return to the bargaining table to restart stalled negotiations,” the letter said.

“This labor contract, which covers all maritime container ports along the East and Gulf coasts, is set to expire on September 30, 2024. The ILA has repeatedly threatened a coastwide strike if a new agreement is not reached by October 1. As a follow-up to our June 25 letter, we call upon the administration to immediately work with both parties to resume contract negotiations and ensure there is no disruption to port operations and cargo fluidity if a new contract is not reached by the expiration date.”

USMX, representing the shipping carriers, issued a statement in response to the coalition letter. “USMX is in strong agreement with the 177 trade associations who are calling for the immediate resumption of negotiations with the ILA to work out a new Master Contract agreement that recognizes their vital contributions, while avoiding an unnecessary and disruptive strike that would be harmful to all parties. We have tremendous respect for the ILA and its members, but it is disappointing that we have reached this point where the ILA is unwilling to reopen dialogue unless all of its demands are met.

“The only way to resolve this impasse is to resume negotiations, which we are willing to do at any time.

“We understand and appreciate the concern from these trade associations, who realize what is at stake if negotiations are unable to progress, and we call on the ILA to return to bargaining so we can reach a new deal before the expiration of our current agreement, something we continue to believe is possible if the other side is willing to meet,” the statement concluded.

Source: National Chicken Council