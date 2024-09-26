Danielle Brown, known as founder and face of HealthyGirl Kitchen with over 10 million followers, is now the chief culinary officer of plant-based salmon company Oshi. Brown has partnered with Oshi to help the brand launch in the United States and accelerate growth, expand their social media presence and secure retailer partnerships.

As a New York Times Best Selling Author and the most followed plant-based influencer, Brown's expertise is widely accepted in the plant-based community.

After searching for years, Brown could not find a plant-based salmon, or many plant-based seafood alternatives that she felt passionately about. When she discovered Oshi, she became obsessed with not just the product, but also their brand messaging.

Oshi is on a mission to eliminate sea pollution and overfishing by crafting premium, whole-cut seafood filets made exclusively from plants. This is a mission that resonates and aligns with Brown's values. Co-Founder and CEO of Oshi, Ofek Ron, said, "We are thrilled to have Danielle, a true mission partner as our Chief Culinary Officer, to drive growth and market education for the mass market"

After Brown met with the founders of Oshi, she knew she wanted to be a large part of the company and go beyond a typical brand partnership. "I was never a big meat eater which made the transition to a vegan diet easy. The one thing I miss is a good salmon filet. When I heard about Oshi creating the first plant-based salmon filet that actually tasted like salmon and was made with real ingredients, I knew that I wanted to be a part of it and I knew that it would change the world," Brown said.

Brown continues to redefine what influencer partnerships look like, as she has become an equity partner in Buffalo, N.Y.-based startup, Azuna, and is now adding Oshi to her portfolio.

Christina Brennan, Brown's longtime manager and president of The Digital Renegades, a division of CelebExperts, said, "The synergies between HealthyGirl Kitchen and Oshi couldn't be stronger. Danielle is the category leader in the plant based influencer space and Oshi is revolutionizing plant based eating forever. With everyone's missions aligned, there could not be a more perfect partnership and I am so excited to see this develop and grow."

Source: CelebExperts