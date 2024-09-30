Burger King is teaming up with Amazon MGM Studios Consumer Products and the animated adaptations of "The Addams Family." The new "The Addams Family" Menu is available starting Oct. 10, 2024, at participating restaurants while supplies last.

Over the years, Burger King has given its customers themed offerings during the Halloween season with culinary innovations like the Ghost Pepper Whopper, Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries and more.

Now, Burger King is launching the new Wednesday's Whopper, which is a flame-grilled Whopper topped with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles and onions, all toasted on a purple bun that gets its hue from purple potato topped with black sesame seeds.

“Halloween holds a special place in our brand’s history, and we know our Guests look forward to seeing what delicious and kooky creations we come up with each year,” said Pat O’Toole, chief marketing officer, Burger King North America.

Burger King Canada will also be offering the new products for a limited time starting Oct. 7, 2024.

Source: Burger King