Sonic Drive-In is refreshing its $1.99 Menu, first introduced this summer.

The Grilled Cheese Burger is back by popular demand, now priced at $199. The burger combines the Sonic grilled cheese sandwich on Texas Toast with a seasoned 100% beef patty, topped with mustard, ketchup and diced onions.

The new Sonic $1.99 Menu lineup includes:

Single Grilled Cheese Burger

Small Jumbo Popcorn Chicken

Queso Wraps, available in Bacon Ranch and Southwest Crunch

“We know our guests crave flexibility and value, and our $1.99 Menu continues to deliver delicious, craveable options that please the palate and your wallet,” said Ryan Dickerson, chief marketing officer of Sonic. “While other fast-food spots might lock you into pre-built bundles, SONIC gives you the freedom to mix, match and save on your favorite items, making it easy to tailor your order to suit your tastes. Whether you’re stopping by for a quick Queso Wrap snack on the way home from work or enjoying a full lunch with our beloved Grilled Cheese Burger, Tots and Cream Slush, SONIC is giving fans a personalized experience at a price that’s hard to beat.”

Source: Sonic Drive-In