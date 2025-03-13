Noodles & Company revamps menu with premium ingredients

Fast-casual restaurant Noodles & Company reinvented its menu. After 18 months of testing and innovation, Noodles & Company's refreshed menu delivers a more curated experience while offering more variety.

"This is the biggest investment Noodles & Company has ever made in its menu, driven by extensive research, rigorous testing, and a deep commitment to innovation—ensuring we deliver exactly what our guests crave," said Drew Madsen, CEO of Noodles & Company. "We're adding more sauce, vegetables, and premium ingredients to elevate flavor, pushing ourselves to exceed expectations as consumer tastes evolve while simultaneously extending our reach and attracting new customers. Test market results show a significant increase in guest satisfaction across all key dimensions and give us great confidence as we embark on this new beginning for Noodles."

New items on the menu:

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Mac & Cheese: Elbow noodles in cheddar and Jack cheese sauce with parmesan-crusted chicken, topped with buffalo sauce, green onions, crispy onions and ranch.

Garlic Bacon Crunch Mac & Cheese: Elbow noodles in a garlic cheddar sauce with bacon and white cheddar, topped with crispy onions, parmesan cheese and fresh herbs.

Pulled Pork BBQ Mac & Cheese: Elbow noodles in cheddar and Jack cheese sauce with smoky pulled pork and topped with tangy barbecue sauce, green onions and crispy onions.

Cajun Shrimp Fettuccine: Fettuccine noodles in Cajun-spiced alfredo sauce with shrimp, bacon and roasted red peppers and topped with parmesan and green onions.

Green Goddess Cobb Salad: Mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, feta, grape tomatoes, Persian cucumber, pickled red onions, garlic croutons and green goddess ranch dressing.

"These new dishes build on the excitement sparked by our October 2024 launch, when we introduced three standout menu additions as a 'first taste' of this culinary revolution. Guests quickly fell in love with Lemon Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Crispy Chicken Bacon Alfredo, and Chipotle Chicken Cavatappi—each chef-curated to fill key gaps in our menu. From the bright, citrus-forward notes of the Scampi to the indulgent, savory richness of the Bacon Alfredo and the smoky, slightly spicy kick of the Chipotle Chicken Cavatappi, these dishes delivered exactly what our guests were craving," said Scott Davis, chief concept officer at Noodles & Company.

The refreshed menu also features a new, elevated take on current customer classics, including a revamped Chicken Caesar Salad featuring romaine, grilled chicken, new buttery herb croutons and Caesar dressing, finished with a combination of grated and shaved Parmesan for added depth and texture.

"At our core, we believe nothing is more satisfying than a perfectly crafted bowl of noodles, and I'm confident this is our most exciting and delicious menu yet. In the months ahead, guests can expect even more new menu items and elevated fan favorites as we continue enhancing the Noodles & Company experience," said Madsen.

