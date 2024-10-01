Before the Butcher, a producer of plant-based meat alternatives, has introduced its new Cooked Plant-Based Breakfast Sausage Patty. Designed to deliver the authentic taste of sausage, this new option is soy free, gluten free, and non-GMO, making it a healthier alternative for those looking to reduce their meat intake.

The fully cooked sausage patty features a taste and texture that mirrors traditional pork sausage.

"Before the Butcher is committed to offering innovative, delicious plant-based options that allow consumers to enjoy their favorite meals in a more sustainable, health-conscious way," said Danny O'Malley, president of Before the Butcher. "Our new Cooked Plant-Based Breakfast Sausage Patty reflects our dedication to continuously evolving with market trends and customer feedback. We prioritize taste, quality, and inclusivity in the plant-based food space."

The new plant-based offering has a frozen shelf life of 12 months from the production date and a refrigerated life of five days after thawing.

Source: Before the Butcher