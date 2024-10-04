Lucas Oil Products has named Jamie Devney to the role of president of Lucas Cattle Co. and Lucas Oil Speedway.

In his new role, Devney will oversee all operations of the ranch, cattle company and the speedway.

Devney, who has been with Lucas Oil for 19 years, has played a critical role in the company’s success, serving as the vice president of business development since joining the team in 2006. He was instrumental in founding and developing Team Lucas, a strategic sponsorship and television partnership initiative that brought together key partners such as GEICO, General Tire, Rockstar Energy Drink, and Toyota. This program significantly boosted the visibility and support of Lucas Oil’s grassroots motorsport series.

Lucas Cattle Co., founded in 2000 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, is located in Cross Timbers, Mo., and spans over 16,000 acres across three counties. Devney has been managing the cattle company for the past three years, overseeing its operations, including the largest registered Simmental seedstock herd in the U.S. and a cutting-edge R&D partnership with Purina focused on the improvement of genetics, nutrition and health in the cattle industry.

The cattle company also serves as a research hub for Lucas Oil heavy duty and industrial high performance products, where hydraulic oils, greases, and other heavy-duty additives undergo rigorous testing on over 200 pieces of equipment including tractors, semis, trucks and other machinery, further strengthening Lucas Oil’s product offerings in the agriculture and industrial sectors.

In addition to his new responsibilities at Lucas Cattle Company, Devney will also oversee operations at Lucas Oil Speedway, known as the "Diamond of Dirt Tracks." Under his guidance, the multi-sport racing facility will continue to host some of the nation's largest motorsport events, contributing to a significant economic impact in the region.

"Jamie has been an invaluable asset to Lucas Oil over nearly two decades. His deep understanding of our company’s mission and his expertise in building partnerships and managing complex operations make him the ideal leader for Lucas Cattle Company and Lucas Oil Speedway," said Morgan Lucas, CEO of Lucas Oil. "Both organizations are extremely important to us, not only for their commercial importance but for their contributions to the surrounding region in economic growth and support to nonprofit organizations like the Missouri Farmers Care Drive to Feed Kids and Feeding Missouri which operates several food banks in the area as well as the farming and ranching community at large.”

Source: Lucas Oil