On Oct. 9, 2024, Durant, Okla., establishment BrucePac recalled more than 9.98 million pounds of meat and poultry products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes. As of Oct. 15, BrucePac is now recalling more than 11.76 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The ready-to-eat meat and poultry items were produced from May 31 to Oct. 8, 2024. These products were shipped to other establishments and distributors nationwide then distributed to restaurants, schools and institutions. Information regarding product labels and the list of products will be provided when available.

The products subject to recall bear establishment numbers "51205 or P-51205" inside or under the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered after FSIS performed routine product testing of finished product containing RTE poultry products produced by BrucePac and confirmed those products positive for Listeria monocytogenes. Subsequent FSIS investigation identified BrucePac RTE chicken as the source of the Listeria monocytogenes.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be available for use in restaurants, institutions, schools and other establishments. These other establishments may have used affected meat and poultry in RTE products that may be on store shelves or in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants, institutions, schools and other establishments are urged not to serve or use these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

Source: USDA's FSIS