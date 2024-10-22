Australian climate technology company, Rumin8, is a step closer to providing its methane reducing supplements to the world's largest cattle herd, after receiving feed ingredient approval in Brazil from the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply for the Company's methane reducing feed additive.

The Brazilian approval follows the provisional regulatory authorization in New Zealand in late July 2024.

Rumin8 is very quickly building a bank of regulatory authorizations required to progress the commercialization of our methane reducing feed additives for livestock," said Rumin8 CEO David Messina.

"Two regulatory authorities have now assessed the safety data of our products and both have allowed us to proceed through an important regulatory gateway," Messina said. "That provides Rumin8 with confidence that we are on the right pathway."

Rumin8 is developing solid feed and water-delivered formulations that leverage an organic active compound called Tribromomethane (TBM), which has been shown to be the most effective of all actives tested for methane reductions in livestock. Rumin8's innovative technology uses a highly scalable, consistent, and cost-effective pharmaceutical grade manufacturing process to synthesize and stabilize the anti-methanogenic compound TBM.

With the receipt of the Brazilian feed ingredient approval, Rumin8 can progress efficacy and safety studies in commercial animals to generate the required data for full approval in Brazil.

Brazil has the largest cattle herd in the world, at almost 235 million head. By comparison, the US cattle herd is ~95 million head and the Australian herd is ~30 million head.

"Brazil is a key market for Rumin8 for two key reasons," Messina said. "Its large beef cattle population means that we can generate significant sales when we commercialize, and we can make a significant impact on reducing methane emissions – which is a key driver for Rumin8 and our shareholders."

"Adopting sustainable practices in beef production, while maintaining or boosting productivity, is particularly important in Brazil to maintain its position as a leading global beef exporter. Rumin8 is ticking those boxes with positive top-line results from three recent cattle trials indicating reductions of methane production of up to 86% and weight gains ranging from 8.4% to 12.5% higher than control groups that were fed the same base ration. The trials were undertaken by independent researchers in Australia, the United States and Brazil and funded by Rumin8."

Rumin8 was recently named one of the 15 Climate Tech companies to watch by the MIT Technology Review.

Source: Rumin8