The first published scientific paper on a Rumin8 animal trial conducted by an academic institution has found that Rumin8's investigational veterinary product reduced total methane emissions in cattle by 95.2%, with no significant impact on animal production parameters or the rumen environment.

"The effect of Rumin8 Investigational Veterinary Product – a bromoform based feed additive – on enteric methane emissions, animal production parameters, and the rumen environment in feedlot cattle," L Kelly, et al, was published in Translational Animal Science.

The trial was conducted by the Department of Animal Science at the University of California, Davis and evaluated the effects of the Rumin8 Investigational Veterinary Product on enteric gas emissions, animal production parameters and the rumen environment.

"Compared to other studies on synthetic halogenated methane analogues, the CH 4 reductions observed with Rumin8 oil IVP in this study are among the most substantial reported," the study's authors concluded. "Neither treatment significantly affected animal production parameters or rumen environment parameters."

The trial, which involved 24 cattle split into three groups and fed a total mixed ration, found total methane emissions were reduced by 95.2%, methane yield was reduced by 93.0% and methane intensity was reduced by 93.4% when Rumin8's oil IVP was added to the feed.

"These findings suggest that the Rumin8 oil IVP, containing synthetic bromoform [or tribromomethane], has the potential to reduce enteric methane emissions," the study's authors said.

The authors noted that animal source foods provide high-quality protein and essential nutrients with high bioavailability, which is key to addressing global undernutrition. Consumption of meat and milk is forecast to increase by 73% and 58% respectively by 2050, and "reducing enteric methane emissions is therefore crucial to mitigate the environmental impact of livestock systems and to achieve national and international climate goals".

Rumin8 methane-reducing feed and water additives are addressing those climate goals. The company's patented technology uses a scalable, consistent and cost-efficient pharmaceutical process to stabilize the target compound, tribromomethane, the most effective anti-methanogenic compound studied to date.

Rumin8 CEO David Messina said, "The UC Davis trial and publication marks an important milestone for Rumin8, as a globally renowned research institution has now validated the methane reductions ... seen in Rumin8 studies conducted in Australia, New Zealand and Brazil."

Additional trials are currently underway in the key cattle markets globally as Rumin8 pursues regulatory approval for its novel feed and water delivered methane-reducing additives.

Source: Rumin8