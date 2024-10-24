ReposiTrak, the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is welcoming 50 new seafood suppliers to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network.

Among the 50 new sustainable seafood suppliers are companies with a strong focus on quality and sustainability. One supplier, founded in 1996, is known for its premium wild Alaskan seafood. Another, established in 2014, promotes socially responsible, fair-trade certified shrimp harvesting from the Eastern Pacific. A third, with over a century of expertise, offers innovative crab products for both restaurant and retail.

“Traceability is key to improving both compliance and operational efficiency for these suppliers,” said Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “Our hardware-free solution, with the ability to exchange data in any format, allows suppliers to seamlessly connect with any retailer in our network, regardless of their data requirements. This makes it a truly universal solution for traceability, helping suppliers meet regulatory needs and streamline operations.”

Source: ReposiTrak