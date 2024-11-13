Protein Industries Canada and Innovate-UK are unveiling the first collaborative research and development projects from their bilateral partnership. The organizations, along with the consortium members, are investing $5.7 million into two collaborative R&D projects to advance the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and foods on both sides of the Atlantic.

“Bilateral relationships such as this one are helping advance the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and foods that benefit us all,” said François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s minister of innovation, science and industry. “Innovative projects like these are helping strengthen Canada’s supply chains while expanding Canada’s plant-based food sector.”

“These UK-Canada collaborative R&D projects highlight the power of international partnerships in driving forward innovation in the plant-based protein sector. They open up promising export opportunities for the UK, fostering economic growth, while simultaneously responding to global consumer demands for sustainable and nutritious food options,” Interim Executive Chair and Executive Director for the Healthy Living and Agriculture Domain at Innovate UK, Dr. Stella Peace, said. “By addressing key challenges such as food security, sustainability and public health, these innovations will contribute to a healthier population and a healthier planet, reinforcing the importance of collaboration in making life better.”

The projects are a result of an ongoing partnership between the two countries to further collaboration in the areas of science and innovation, with a focus on plant-based food and ingredients. A joint call for R&D projects was issued in September 2023; since then, each country has hosted delegations from the other, resulting in new collaborations in the food and ingredient processing sector.

“As Canada builds towards its goal of a $25 billion ingredient and food processing industry, we know that we will not reach that goal by only working within our own borders,” Protein Industries Canada Interim CEO Frank Hart said. “Canada requires customers — whether that be a food company using Canadian ingredients, or a consumer in a grocery store. Collaborations such as this one are key to supporting Canadian companies in advancing their innovation, acquiring those new customers, and entering global supply chains with high-value products.”

The first of the two projects sees Canadian companies Liven Proteins and Alt-Pro Advantage partner with UK companies New Wave Biotech Ltd. and Formidable Foods Ltd., through its brand Juicy Marbles, to deliver ingredient solutions to enhance plant-based meat analogues and pet nutrition.

"Liven’s goal through ingredient innovation has always been to help sustainable protein brands in creating healthier, tastier products,” CEO of Liven, Fei Luo, said. “We’re excited to collaborate with Canadian and UK brands to test our animal-free collagen ingredients in both human and pet food products. This partnership will enable further improvement and validation of our solutions and support our innovative partners in bringing exciting whole-cut meat alternatives and enhanced pet nutrition options to the market."

The second project brings together Canadian companies Tartistes and Wamame with UK partners Jampa’s and the University of Nottingham to launch a range of plant-based products with a uniquely improved nutritional profile that will match or better that found in animal-based products and current plant-based meat analogues.

“With the support of Protein Industries Canada and Innovate UK, Tartistes is able to expand both our range of plant-based products and our reach into new markets,” President of Tartistes, Geraldine Pelletier, said. “The market for premium quality plant- based ready-made meals has gone through many challenges the past few years. The ability to work with consortium members, Wamame and Jampa’s, will help us bring new and improved premium products to customers here in Canada and across the UK.”

