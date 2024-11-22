Yu Shang Food Inc., a Spartanburg, S.C., establishment, is recalling approximately 72,240 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products within their shelf life that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes. This news release is being reissued to expand the scope of the Nov. 9, 2024, recall.

All ready-to-eat products produced prior to Oct. 28, 2024, are subject to recall.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-46684” or “EST. M46684” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and available for purchase online.

The problem was discovered after FSIS performed routine testing and follow-up activities of finished product produced by Yu Shang Food Inc. on Oct. 21, 2024, that confirmed the product was positive for Listeria monocytogenes. Additional testing has confirmed that Listeria monocytogenes was detected in product and in environmental samples collected by FSIS. Whole genome sequencing is underway to determine if these samples match the outbreak strain.

Working in conjunction with public health partners, FSIS determined that there is a link between the RTE meat and poultry products from Yu Shang Food Inc. and an illness cluster.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators/freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

Source: USDA's FSIS