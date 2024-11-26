Team registration for SmokeSlam is now open. The three-day event will take place May 15-17, 2025, at Tom Lee Park and is expected to reach capacity. Due to high demand last year, SmokeSlam has increased the number of teams accepted. Additionally, SmokeSlam organizers are announcing the participation of BBQ Hall of Famer and World Champion Melissa Cookston as SmokeSlam Allstar for the event.

In addition to her role as official spokesperson, Cookston will also be returning with her organization, the World Junior BBQ League. The WJBL is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering teenagers through the world of competition barbecue, and teams will be competing for $25,000 in prize money.

Melissa Cookston. Courtesy of Mempho Presents









"I've been privileged to experience the incredible world of competition BBQ for over 20 years, and I'm thrilled to partner with SmokeSlam to share that passion with others," said Cookston. "SmokeSlam is more than just a competition—it's a celebration of barbecue culture, bringing together pitmasters, fans, and food lovers alike. I look forward to representing SmokeSlam and shining a spotlight on everything the event has to offer, from the hard work of the World Junior BBQ League competitors to the delicious food served at the Live Fire Extravaganza, the incredible music acts, and so much more."

In its second year, the event will continue the tradition of carrying the largest purse in barbecue history of over $250,000. SmokeSlam will also continue to be an MBN-sanctioned event where teams can compete in all three major categories, Whole Hog, Ribs, and Pulled Pork, with prizes awarded across ten places per category. Seven ancillary categories of Dessert, Bacon, Duck, Poultry, Beef, Seafood, and Wings will also remain and are sanctioned by WFC. Category winners are also eligible for a Golden Ticket to compete in the World Food Championship in the Fall. This year, festival organizers are introducing four new categories: Best Cocktail, Best Team Booth, Best Team T-shirt, and Best Dry Rub.

Back by popular demand will be an expanded Live Fire Extravaganza where attendees can watch famed pitmasters cook over open flames, participate in cooking demonstrations and meet some of barbecue's winningest teams, all while sampling hot-off-the-barbecue meats, seafood and vegetables.

"Reflecting on the success of our inaugural SmokeSlam competition and festival on the river, we're thrilled by the incredible turnout, the spirit of camaraderie, and the unforgettable flavors that filled the air. As we look toward year two, we're excited to expand the event, bringing even more talent, teams, visitors, and memories to the heart of Memphis," said Jeff Bransford of Mempho Presents, the organizers of SmokeSlam. "SmokeSlam has quickly become a beloved tradition, and we can't wait to build on its success with even bigger and bolder flavors in the years to come"

Visitors will notice changes to the festival layout, but similar to last year, there will be live music, a carnival with a Ferris wheel, games, and a new and improved Market Bazaar, in partnership with local businesses, chefs, pitmasters, and more where fans will be able to buy merchandise and other goods like rubs and sauces. Each night will end with a fireworks show over the river.

Team application registration is open through Feb. 19, 2025.

Source: Mempho Presents