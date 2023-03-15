Registration for the 35th annual World Pork Expo is now open.

The 2023 World Pork Expo, made possible by the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC), will be June 7-9 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. This year marks a major milestone for the world’s largest pork-specific trade show.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating the Expo’s incredible legacy this year with an impressive schedule of events,” NPPC board President Scott Hays said. “World Pork Expo continues to grow every year, and this year is shaping up to be the best Expo yet. Those connected to the pork industry won’t want to miss it.

Expo attendees, exhibitors and the media can learn more about the 2023 World Pork Expo and register to attend at WorldPork.org.





Source: NPPC