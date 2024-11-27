Barbecue concept Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is announcing the grand opening of its first location in Oaxaca de Juárez, Mexico. The new store, led by local entrepreneur and franchisee Jonathan Rosas Blanco, marks a milestone in Dickey’s international expansion, bringing authentic, slow-smoked barbecue to a new audience of consumers. This opening is part of a plan to continue growing the brand’s footprint in key Mexican markets, including CDMX and Monterrey.

To celebrate the launch, Dickey’s hosted a three-day grand opening event, with 83 lucky adults receiving Big Yellow Tickets, granting them the opportunity to get Dickey’s barbecue for the next year.

“We are beyond excited to bring our beloved Texas-style barbecue to Oaxaca de Juárez, with more expansion planned in the coming months,” said Rosas Blanco, local franchisee and visionary behind the Mexico expansion. “It is a privilege to introduce the community to Dickey’s rich history, quality food, and warm hospitality. This is just the beginning of our journey in Mexico.”

Dickey’s leadership expressed their enthusiasm for this new chapter in international growth. “We’re honored to bring authentic barbecue to Oaxaca de Juárez and support passionate entrepreneurs like Jonathan as he spearheads our expansion into Mexico,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “The energy and excitement around this opening show that there is a real appetite for our brand’s flavors and traditions.”

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants Inc., said, “We’re incredibly proud to continue sharing our pit-smoked heritage with the world, and this new location in Oaxaca de Juárez is a testament to the strong demand for Dickey’s experience internationally. We look forward to building lasting connections in Mexico.”

Jim Perkins, executive vice president of international development for Dickey’s, said, “This store represents an important step in our international strategy, and it showcases our ability to adapt and thrive in new markets with the help of dedicated franchisees like Jonathan.”

The Oaxaca de Juárez opening is the first of many planned locations for Mexico, with additional stores expected in CDMX and Monterrey in the near future. Dickey’s continues to bring its signature blend of authentic, pit-smoked barbecue and exceptional service to communities worldwide.

