Eagle Product Inspection is introducing its Short Retracting Nose Reject, a hygienic solution designed to delicately handle raw product applications in the food processing industry. This reject mechanism offers processors a reliable, efficient and hygienic solution to remove nonconforming product from the line.

The Short RNR seamlessly integrates with Eagle's X-ray inspection machines, powered by SimulTask PRO image analysis software, to eliminate products with bone, metal and other foreign materials from the line. It effectively handles both bulk and singular applications, upholding high standards of food safety.

Engineered for demanding processing environments, the Eagle Short RNR features an IP69 rating, making it ideal for thorough and heavy washdown applications. Its hygienic design and open hinge belt with quick-release feature streamline sanitation and maintenance, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity.

Designed for high-volume raw applications like poultry and ground beef processing, the Short RNR’s modular structure allows for easy reassembly of single and dual-lane components, offering flexibility for various production line configurations.

The system's innovative dual pneumatic cylinder operation provides the necessary force for swift product removal, while its short reject strokes ensure minimal unnecessary product rejection. This precision not only reduces waste but also saves on scrap and rework costs, making it an economically sound choice for processors.

Safety is a key feature of the Short Retracting Nose Reject. When paired with an Eagle X-ray machine, the system complies with Category 3 (EN954) and PLd (EN13849) safety circuit design and operation standards, ensuring a secure working environment.

With its cantilever design and absence of pneumatics or fasteners in the product zone, the system offers ease of disassembly and reassembly. This feature, combined with the self-contained parts cleaning rack in the base, enhances the system's hygiene and maintenance efficiency.

