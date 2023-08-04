Eagle Product Inspection, a trailblazer in X-ray inspection technology, is announcing the launch of its latest innovative solution for the poultry processing industry, Maximizer RMI. Hygienically constructed with a commitment to enhancing bone detection and reducing labor related to product rejects, this solution is designed to maximize product throughput and profitability while ensuring the highest level of safety standards are met.

Key to the Maximizer is its integration with the Eagle RMI 400 X-ray machine. The machine is equipped with Eagle’s image analysis software, SimulTask PRO, and enhanced dual energy detector, PXT. This combination provides unparalleled bone and metal detection, reducing false rejects and minimizing operational challenges related to manual labor. The result is a streamlined production process that increases overall efficiency.

A standout feature of the Maximizer RMI is its dual lanes that run up to 120 pieces per lane per minute. This, along with the automated reject management system, provides a rapid and efficient inspection process, significantly increasing the rate of production. Maximizer RMI has been purpose-built to effortlessly disassemble and assemble for quick and easy sanitation, another major advantage for poultry environments where constant harsh cleaning is required.

Christy Draus, head of marketing at Eagle Product Inspection, commented on the new product launch, saying, “Our commitment to driving innovation in the food inspection industry has led us to develop MAXIMIZER RMI. This advanced solution for raw material inspection not only increases productivity but also ensures the best quality inspection for poultry processors. We are confident that our latest technology will be a game-changer for poultry processors, enabling them to meet their customers’ growing demands, while at the same time helping them to increase production efficiencies.”

Maximizer represents the latest in a long line of Eagle Product Inspection's pioneering solutions designed to enhance the food manufacturing industry's capabilities. Live demonstrations of Maximizer RMI will be held at Eagle’s booth, N-10813, at Pack Expo Las Vegas in September.

For more information about Maximizer RMI and to experience the interactive system tour, visit https://eaglepi.com/maximizer-rmi.

Source: Eagle Product Inspection