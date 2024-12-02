Private-label producer Victory Snacks has announced a name, image, and likeness (NIL) partnership with Quinn Ewers, quarterback for the University of Texas Longhorns football team. The collaboration has created QB1 Ham Jerky, which features a trio of flavors: Tropical, Smokin', and Texas Heat. According to the producer, each flavor of the high-protein, organic ham meat jerky delivers a mix of sweet, smoky, and spicy that consumers can enjoy from their couch on gameday or on-the-go. QB1 Jerky can be ordered online at qb1jerky.com and will be available in retail locations throughout Texas soon.

As of press time, Quinn's Longhorns are currently sitting atop the SEC standings with a record of 11-1 this season. The name of QB1 Ham Jerky is a nod to Quinn's nickname, "QB1" and is the first NIL partnership that lands a college football player with his own line of meat snacks.

"I'm pumped to work with Victory Snacks to launch QB1 Jerky. It's awesome to have a product that's not only delicious but also has the protein-packed energy and nutrition it takes for an athlete like me to perform. I can't wait for 'Hook 'em Horns' faithful to try my favorite Texas Heat flavor," says Ewers.

The launch of QB1 Ham Jerky marks Victory Snacks' first athlete-collaboration product and is said to underscore the brand's commitment to innovating for sports nutrition enthusiasts. The ham jerky is keto-friendly, non-GMO, organic, and gluten-free, packed with protein, and made with premium herbs, spices, and flavors.

Victory Snacks partners with college NIL Collectives and sports programs with the goal of helping student-athletes maintain their health and performance while promoting their unique brands. The customizable packaging and branding options are said to empower universities, colleges, and athletes to showcase their identity, foster a sense of community, and drive incremental revenue for their programs.

A percentage of the proceeds from every bag of QB1 Jerky sold will be distributed to University of Texas athletes across various teams.

Source: Victory Snacks