National Provisioner Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Jeanette Merritt, director of communications for Indiana Pork, as they discuss the Junior Chef Competition, which recently took place at the 2024 World Food Championships.
Indiana Pork sponsors the competition where teams are given pork tenderloins and have 90-minutes to concoct a "healthy fresh" dish. This year's winners are Carmel High School senior Julia Hohne and sous chef junior Maddie Arroyo for their pork gorditas. In this interview, Merritt explains why the competition was created, what constitutes a "healthy fresh" pork dish, and the unique benefits of pork she hopes consumers learn more about.
