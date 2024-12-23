Ralph's Packing Co., a Perkins, Okla. establishment, is recalling approximately 3,132 pounds of ready-to-eat pork and beef bologna products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The product may contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The ready-to-eat pork and beef garlic bologna items were produced since September 2022 and may be frozen. The following products are subject to recall:

16-ounce or various weight (larger than 16 ounces) vacuum-sealed chubs of “Ralph’s CIRCLE R BRAND GARLIC BOLOGNA” with lot codes 0093, 0654, 0804, 1074, 1153, 1224, 1374, 1774, 1924, 2572, 2974, 3132 and 3483.

16-ounce or various weight (larger than 16 ounces) vacuum-sealed chubs of “Ralph’s CIRCLE R BRAND GARLIC BOLOGNA with Jalapenos” with lot codes 0804, 1074, 1224, 1233, 1354, 2184 and 3374.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 51557” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail and foodservice locations in Oklahoma. Some products may have been sliced and sold at retail deli counters.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that the labels applied to the product did not include milk on the label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ and foodservice establishments’ refrigerators and/or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them, and foodservice establishments are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website.

Source: USDA's FSIS