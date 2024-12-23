Polar King Mobile's new Avalanche Series walk-in refrigerated and freezer trailers are the industry’s first to offer ground-level loading system technology.

Utilizing a Sure-Trac loading system, the PKM68A, PKM612A and PKM616A Avalanche Series Refrigerated Trailers offer a safer, more efficient way to load and unload refrigerated and freezer trailers, said Polar King Mobile Executive Vice President Christian Aitken.

“As a company that prides itself on cold storage innovation, we’re excited to offer another first for customers around the country who demand the highest quality storage to power their businesses,” Aitken said. “Not only can business have access to the best mobile cold storage on the market, but now these trailers allow for easier loading and unloading. This technology will make it safer and more efficient, while doors on two sides will make trailers more accessible.”

Two Avalanche Series trailers – the PKM612A and PKM616A – are the first from Polar King Mobile to include side doors. In addition to the 54-inch rear door, these trailers also feature a 36-inch side door for additional loading and unloading.

PKM68A Avalanche Series Refrigerated Trailer

The PKM68A is a compact six-foot by eight-foot trailer designed for efficient mobile refrigeration.

Key features:

Temperature range of zero to 50 degrees Fahrenheit

Power requirements: 110V, 15 amps

E-Track ready

Drop deck design

The trailer also has custom cart floor, bumper guard, strip curtains, E-Track reinforcement, and 12V LED loading light solutions available.

PKM612A Avalanche Series Refrigerated Trailer

The PKM612A Avalanche Series is a 12-foot trailer equipped with both rear and side doors, providing flexible access to cargo and improving overall efficiency.

Key features:

Temperature range of zero to 50 degrees Fahrenheit

Power requirements: 110V, 15 amps

E-Track ready

Safety-enhanced drop deck design

54-inch rear door

36-inch side door

Additional available features include custom cart floor, bumper guard, strip curtains, E-Track reinforcement, and a 12V LED loading light.

PKM616A Avalanche Series Refrigerated Trailer

The PKM616A Avalanche Series walk-in is the largest in capacity – a 16-foot trailer suitable for larger-scale operations.

Key features:

Temperature range of zero to 50 degrees Fahrenheit

Power requirements: 110V, 15 amps

E-Track ready

Safety-enhanced drop deck design

54-inch rear door

36-inch side door

The PKM616A Avalanche refrigerated unit also offers a custom cart floor, bumper guard, strip curtains, E-Track reinforcement, and 12V LED loading lights.

Polar King Mobile models feature a seamless fiberglass construction and operate on standard 110V/15 amp power. Made in America, these units are manufactured for reliable mobile cold storage in tough conditions.

Source: Polar King Mobile