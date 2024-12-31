Get ready for the new year with our most popular 2024 articles for small meat and poultry processors.
- News and new products from the 2024 AAMP Convention expo floor
- Denver ordinance would ban slaughterhouses
- Independent Processor of the Year 2024: Cypress Valley Meat Co.
- Meat Industry Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2023
- Custom processing focus expands
- Meat Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2023
- AAMP returns to Nebraska for 2024 convention
- Cured Meats Hall of Fame inducts Dennis Schaardt
- USDA finalizes voluntary 'Product of USA' label claim
- USDA announces final awards through landmark meat and poultry processing investment
As we kick off 2025, The National Provisioner would like to acknowledge and congratulate all involved in the meat and poultry industry for their hard work in 2024.
