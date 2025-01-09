Inspired by the standardized tests used in the college admissions process in the US, the US Meat Export Federation created a consumer testing competition in Korea to promote the quality of U.S. beef and pork steaks. Over a two-week period, USMEF held a consumer participation event called the U.S. Steak Ability Test, in which 2,369 vied to become known as a Korean “steak master.”

The preliminary round was conducted through an online survey platform. Participants learned about and were tested on the quality attributes of high-quality red meat and on the sustainability and production values and practices of grain-fed U.S. beef and pork.

The 34 highest test scorers made it to the final round, a festive event which included a steak cooking show and blindfold tastings conducted by Chef Raymond Kim. Known for his expertise with steaks and for his participation as a consultant on a popular Netflix cooking show in Korea, Kim demonstrated how to best cook US beef sirloin steak with oriental chimichurri sauce and US pork collar butt steak with mushroom cream sauce. The final test included blind tastings and written questions about meat cut identification, tenderness, flavor and cooking techniques.

USMEF collaborated with Maso Kim, an influencer with more than 500,000 followers, and media outlet METIZEN (86,000 followers) to promote the contest and its results

Promotion funding support was provided by the National Pork Board, and by USDA through the Market Access Program and Regional Agricultural Promotion Program.

Source: US Meat Export Federation