White Castle, a fast-food restaurant and CPG brand, is introducing a trio of new fusion recipes featuring popular Asian-inspired flavors. The Maruchan Ramen Sliders, Pork Belly Chicken Sliders and Banh-Mi Sliders bring together flavors in wholly new ways, suitable for those seeking out new flavor experiences.

"White Castle is in the business of creating memorable moments around delicious food, and these Asian-inspired recipes accomplish just that," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "The ingredients are simple and accessible but will produce results that will have your family asking them to be added to the snack and meal rotation."

White Castle's three newest recipes:

Maruchan Ramen Sliders: This recipe, which uses Classic Cheese Sliders as a base, features Beef Flavor Maruchan Ramen Noodle Soup.

Pork Belly Chicken Sliders: The Chicken Sliders are the foundation to this recipe.

Banh-Mi Sliders: The Jalapeno Cheese Sliders serve as the base, with carrots, daikon radish, cucumber and Sriracha mayo as additions.

"We know that Cravers appreciate new and bold flavors and we wanted to create a Slider with a combination of ingredients that had never been developed before," said Richardson. "Our culinary team had a great time making these unique and delicious Asian fusion recipes a reality and we all are excited for Cravers to dive in."

The variety of Sliders used in these recipes can be purchased at a local White Castle or are available in the frozen food aisle at retailers nationwide. White Castle first delivered its Sliders to customers via retail stores when it launched its retail division in 1987, the first fast-food chain to do so. Offerings that began with frozen Original Sliders have since expanded to include Classic Cheese Sliders, Chicken Breast Sliders, Chicken & Cheese Sliders and Jalapeno Cheese Sliders.

Source: White Castle