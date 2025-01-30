Verde Farms, a brand of organic, 100% grass-fed and pasture-raised beef, is announcing its largest retail partnership to date with Publix, the largest employee-owned supermarket chain in the US. Starting January 2025, more than 1,400 Publix locations will feature Verde’s premium steak cuts — ribeye, strip, sirloin and filet — alongside its 85/15 ground beef.

As of 2024, Verde is the only better-for-you beef brand to offer USDA Organic, 100% grass-fed, humanely raised and verified regenerative beef across its entire portfolio.

“Our partnership with Publix marks a significant milestone for Verde and is a powerful way to start 2025,” said CEO of Verde Farms, Brad Johnson. “It reinforces what we’ve always believed, and what our consumer studies have proven: consumers want better protein options for themselves and their families. We’re thrilled to bring our delicious, high-quality beef to more home-cooked meals through Publix’s extensive network.”

Verde’s mission aligns with Publix’s commitment to offering products that support the well-being of their customers while also promoting sustainability and animal welfare.

Shoppers interested in Verde’s products can find their steaks and 85/15 ground beef in all of Publix’s stores across the Southeast.

Source: Verde Farms