Duravant LLC, a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, is entering into a definitive agreement to acquire the Pattyn Group BV, a designer and manufacturer of automation systems specializing in B2B packaging. Headquartered in Bruges, Belgium, Pattyn has over 70 years of expertise in machinery design and turnkey systems for counting, weighing, filling and packing technologies for food, ingredients and various nonfood sectors.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Pattyn,” said Mike Kachmer, chairman and CEO of Duravant. “Pattyn has a rich history delivering high quality solutions to a global customer base in over 80 countries. Their impressive growth is attributed to their unwavering focus on customer satisfaction and building lasting relationships, which aligns perfectly with Duravant’s dedication to ensuring customer success.”

Pattyn operates out of six specialized manufacturing sites in Belgium, France and Spain and has sales and service divisions in North America and Asia. Founded by Jean Pattyn in 1952 and expanded through the vision of Paul Pattyn in 1976, the company grew from a local business to a worldwide supplier of packaging automation. Pattyn’s third-generation owners and shareholders Stan Pattyn and Lynn Pattyn, alongside Pattyn COO Benjamin de Chilly, further led the company’s transformation with continuous innovation and development of new packaging technologies, digital offerings, and a service-minded approach from design to installation and complete aftermarket support.

“Pattyn has had a strong track record of solid performance, and we know that our potential to grow faster will happen alongside a strong partner,” said Stan Pattyn. “Through further investments in product development, operational excellence, and emerging market expansion, we will not only continue to thrive, but we will be empowered to better serve our customers and partners around the globe. Duravant is the perfect partner for the Pattyn Group and our employees.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with Duravant and collaborate with their family of world-class brands,” said Lynn Pattyn. “Duravant has a leading position across a wide array of end markets, from food & beverage to consumer goods, agriculture and industrial goods, to logistics and e-commerce. Pattyn’s opportunity to expand into new end markets with Duravant is core to our growth vision. But what’s most exciting is that Duravant’s customer-centric culture aligns perfectly with Pattyn’s commitment to delivering an excellent customer experience. We share that same DNA.”

Benjamin de Chilly said, “Duravant is a true global organization with deep roots in Europe. They have a strong manufacturing footprint on the continent with renowned automation equipment brands such as Mespack, Votech, Marelec, Foodmate, Henneken, Multiscan, FMH Conveyors and Motion06. They recently invested in emerging markets Brazil, Mexico, China and Thailand where they established local sales, parts and service infrastructure to enhance their ability to serve customers in those regions.”

The transaction, which remains subject to customary regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025. Following the close of the transaction, Pattyn will be a distinct operating company within Duravant’s Packaging Solutions Group. The current Pattyn Group management team will continue to oversee operations after the completion of the sale, and Pattyn’s 550 employees will join Duravant’s 3,600 employees around the globe.

Sources: Duravant LLC; Pattyn Group BV