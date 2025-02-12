Feed manufacturing plays a crucial role in poultry and egg production and processing. As feed mill management becomes increasingly complex each year, costs continue to rise. The USPOULTRY 2025 Feed Mill Management Seminar provides an opportunity to stay updated on the latest technologies and techniques to ensure feed mills operates efficiently and effectively. The seminar will be held March 20-21 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Downtown in Nashville, Tenn.







USPOULTRY’s 2025 Feed Mill Management Seminar. Courtesy of the US Poultry & Egg Association

“This year’s program planning committee has developed a well-rounded agenda that has something for everyone,” said Richard Obermeyer, director of feed production for Aviagen, and program committee chair. “This year’s program has topics that range from biosecurity protocols to ingredient quality to artificial intelligence in the feed mill and much more.”

Program topics include:

Future of Poultry Production and Impact on Ingredient Usage

Feed Mill Biosecurity Protocols

Pellets: Size Study, Quality and Performance, and Particle Size

Regulatory Update

Mill Maintenance: Mill Efficiencies, Steam Trap Survey, and Bag House Operation and Maintenance

Mixers: Uniformity and Profiles and Results Interpretation

Ingredient Quality at Receiving

Cooling Process and Maintenance

Artificial Intelligence in the Feed Mill for Proficiency

The 2025 Feed Mill Management Seminar planning committee includes Obermeyer, as well as program committee chair, Larry Hooper, Cobb-Vantress LLC, and Darrin Poole, Wayne-Sanderson Farms.

Source: US Poultry & Egg Association