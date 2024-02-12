Feed manufacturing is one of the most important areas in poultry production and processing. As feed mill management challenges get more complex from year to year, the costs continue to increase. The U.S. Poultry & Egg Association 2024 Feed Mill Management Seminar is a source for staying abreast of the latest technology and techniques to keep a mill running efficiently and effectively. The seminar will be held March 7–8 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Downtown in Nashville.

“This year’s program planning committee has developed a well-rounded agenda that has something for everyone involved in poultry feed production,” said Darrin Poole, corporate feed mill QA manager, Wayne-Sanderson Farms, and program committee chair. “This year’s program has topics that range from technical operations and inventory management to energy cost savings and trucking mandates, and much more.”

Program topics will include a Regulatory and FSMA Update; Elevator Belt and Bucket Selection; Die Specs for Production; OSHA/DOL/NFPA Update; Inventory Management; Transportation: Feed Trucking Industry Challenges and Sanitary Transportation Rule and Tractor Specs/New Mandates; Boiler Operation; Feed Mill Biosecurity; a New Mill Virtual Tour; Feed Mill Cost Savings: Energy and Electrical; Predictive Maintenance Programs; Technology Update: In-line NIR and Mycotoxin Testing; and Liquid Application Systems. During the seminar, the American Feed Industry Association and USPOULTRY Integrator Feed Facility of the Year Award will once again be presented.

The 2024 Feed Mill Management Seminar planning committee includes Darrin Poole, Wayne-Sanderson Farms, program chair, Larry Hooper, Cobb-Vantress, Richard Obermeyer, Aviagen Inc, Kevin Campbell, Simmons Foods Inc., Trey Nelson, George's Inc., and Dr. Wilmer Pacheco, Auburn University.

To register for the Feed Mill Management Seminar, visit here or uspoultry.org.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association