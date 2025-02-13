The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for frozen, fully cooked ready-to-eat meat and poultry pasties due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The products were produced using an egg wash, which contains egg, a known allergen, that is not declared on the product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers with allergies to eggs are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the affected products are no longer available for purchase.

The frozen, fully cooked ready-to-eat meat and poultry pasties were produced on and prior to Dec. 11, 2024, and have a one-year shelf life. The following products are subject to the public health alert:

8-ounce plastic packages containing “The Pasty Oven Pasty WITH CHICKEN & CHEESE” with best by dates of Dec. 11, 2025, and prior.

8-ounce plastic packages containing “The Pasty Oven Pasty PIZZA PASTY WITH PEPPERONI” with best by dates of Dec. 11, 2025, and prior.

15-pound cases containing 30 8-ounce units of “The Pasty Oven Pasty WITH CHICKEN & CHEESE” with best by dates of Dec. 11, 2025, and prior.

15-lb. cases containing 30 8-oz. units of “The Pasty Oven Pasty PIZZA PASTY WITH PEPPERONI” with best by dates of December 11, 2025, and prior.

The products bear establishment number “EST. 20650” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were sold at the establishment’s restaurant in Michigan and shipped to fundraiser groups, such as those for schools and nonprofit organizations, in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. However, the product was not served at schools and is not part of the food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

FSIS discovered the problem during routine labeling review activities when it found that the egg ingredient was not listed on the final product label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Source: USDA's FSIS