The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for meat and poultry jerky products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The product may contain soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for purchase.

The meat and poultry jerky items were produced on various dates from Sep. 21 through Nov. 9, 2023. The following products are subject to the public health alert:

1.75-ounce, 2.75-ounce and 8-ounce packages containing “Pruski’s Market Spicy Beef Jerky” and a “SELL BY” date ranging from 03/21/24 through 05/09/24 represented on the back of the packages.

1.75-ounce, 2.75-ounce and 8-ounce packages containing “Pruski’s Market Beef Jerky” and a “SELL BY” date ranging from 03/21/24 through 05/09/24 represented on the back of the packages.

1.75-ounce, 2.75-ounce and 8-ounce packages containing “Pruski’s Market Turkey Jerky” and a “SELL BY” date ranging from 03/21/24 through 05/09/24 represented on the back of the packages.

3-ounce packages containing “HOOSER CUSTOM MEATS BEEF JERKY MESQUITE SMOKED” and a “SELL BY” date of 04/23/24 represented on the back of the packages.

Packages purchased by weight at the retail counter, containing “Beef Jerky Regular,”, “Spicy Beef Jerky” or “Turkey Jerky,” with Pack Date ranging from 9/21/23 through 11/9/23.

Some of the products subject to the public health alert bear establishment number “EST.19908” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Texas. The other jerky items sold by various weight were purchased from the retail counter at Pruski’s Market in Texas and do not bear the establishment number or the mark of inspection on the label.

The problem was discovered by FSIS inspection personnel during a verification task where they discovered that soy was not included on the label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ pantries or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Edmund Pruski, owner, Pruski’s Market at 210-649-2151 or pruskismarket@yahoo.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Source: USDA's FSIS