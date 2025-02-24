Blake Rollins is joining The Poultry Federation as executive vice president.

Rollins most recently served as the chief administrative officer at the Missouri Farm Bureau, where he directed advocacy, public affairs, leadership development, political engagement and other activities for their more than 150,000 member families. His leadership was instrumental in advancing MOFB's policy goals and objectives.

Before his tenure at MOFB, Rollins held significant roles at the US Department of Agriculture, including serving as USDA’s deputy chief of staff. His efforts were critical during the COVID pandemic to ensure the continuity of the food supply chain and in response to natural disasters affecting the agricultural sector.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve as The Poultry Federation’s Executive Vice-President,” Rollins said. “Poultry and egg production are vital to the economies of Arkansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma, and as the most consumed livestock commodity in America, the industry is essential to our nation’s food security. I look forward to working with our members.”

Marvin Childers, president of The Poultry Federation, said, "Blake's extensive experience and proven leadership in the agricultural sector make him an outstanding addition to our team. We are confident that his vision and dedication will greatly benefit our members and the industry."

Rollins holds a Master of Laws in agriculture and food law and a Juris Doctor from the University of Arkansas School of Law, as well as a Bachelor of Arts from Taylor University. His career includes significant legislative experience. He previously served as legislative assistant and counsel for US Sen. John Boozman, where he advised on key policy areas including agriculture, financial services and trade.

As a native Arkansan with family ties in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri, Rollins brings a strong understanding of the region to his role at The Poultry Federation.

Source: The Poultry Federation