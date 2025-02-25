On Feb. 24, 2025, US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins met with poultry farmers and industry leaders as part of the US Department of Agriculture’s ongoing response to highly pathogenic avian influenza. Rollins toured a Cal-Maine Foods egg-laying facility in Bogata, Texas, before traveling to Mount Pleasant, Texas, where she hosted a farmer roundtable focused on avian flu response efforts.

“It’s great to be back in Texas and see firsthand the incredible work farmers are doing to protect their flocks,” said Rollins. “The Biden administration failed to lead on avian flu, and families across America are paying the price. President Trump understands the importance of addressing this issue head on, and USDA is taking action to support farmers, strengthen supply chains, and bring egg prices down.”

During her visit to Cal-Maine Foods, Rollins saw firsthand how strong biosecurity measures are being implemented to combat outbreaks, support poultry farmers, and stabilize record-high egg prices.

Rollins then traveled to Mount Pleasant, Texas, for a roundtable discussion with poultry farmers, veterinarians and industry leaders. The discussion focused on ongoing avian flu outbreaks, USDA’s response and the need for proactive disease mitigation strategies.

Source: USDA